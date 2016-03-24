Florence School District Four moves toward progress

Florence School District Four moves forward after a state of emergency was declared for two of its schools. (Source: WMBF News)

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - A plan of attack is now in the works to fix educational issues in one Florence school district.

After declaring two schools in a state of emergency, South Carolina leaders suggested changes for Florence School District Four to better educate children.

“Sometimes you need to have the rubric for what success looks like,” Dr. Zona Jefferson, interim superintendent for Florence County School District Four, said.

Jefferson was appointed by the board on March 9. She previously held the superintendent position in Sumter County and South Carolina State Education Board Members respect her work.

She will hold the interim position until a new superintendent is appointed.

This comes after more the firing of former Florence District Four Superintendent Dr. Andre Boyd two weeks ago.

State employees declared two schools within the district in a state of emergency, saying they were not meeting the S.C.'s educational standards.

Jefferson said the recommendations given by state representatives at Thursday night’s meeting were on target to repair the education system in Brockington Elementary School and Johnson Middle School.

“We are going to remove the obstacles and move towards the goals that we have established,” Jefferson said.

After extensive review, a couple of steps leaders suggested for Florence Four were provide professional learning for all teachers by educating them in new courses, and align instruction and expectations to current standards.

“Some of the strategies that we are going to implement are to ensure that we are going to move at an accelerated pace. You can move inch by inch, but we are more determined to have escalation in our forward steps,” Jefferson said.

Board members said they will begin to look at ways the recommendations can be used within the district.

As far as more staff replacements, it is not in the works at this time.

“We have people who are very capable and we certainly did not want to lose them. We took a different path, “Jefferson said.

