Bennettsville father shook child violently, causing death, arrest warrant states

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Officials allege that an 18-year-old father in Bennettsville caused the death of his one-month-old daughter by "shaking the child violently," according to an arrest warrant from the State Law Enforcement Division.

Authorities have arrested the David Evege Garner, the father of the infant, who died after being dropped off at a Marlboro County rescue station, the county coroner’s office confirmed. Garner "did inflict physical injuries to the child and bruising" at a residence on Stoneway Road in Bennettsville, according to the warrant.

Garner is charged with homicide by child abuse, and faces a sentence of 20 years to life in prison, the arrest warrant states.

Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown said the infant girl was initially brought to the McColl Rescue Squad. From there, the baby was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital in Laurinburg, N.C., he added.

Brown said the hospital informed him that the infant died around 4 p.m. on Thursday.

The autopsy will be performed Friday at the Medical University of South Carolina, according to Brown.

