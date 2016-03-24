Santee Coopers offers investment in solar energy

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - For the first time, Santee Cooper is offering locals a piece of its solar energy, something that could save individuals money in the long run if they invest now.

Susan Mungo, a public relations specialist for Santee Cooper, said while solar energy isn’t a new concept for the company, sharing it with the community is.



“What this will essentially do is allow any Santee Cooper customer the opportunity to purchase solar or purchase a subscription to a share of the Colleton Solar Farm," Mungo said.



The Colleton Solar Energy Farm is off of Highway 95 near Walterboro. It is offering energy for the first time without a roof installation.



“If you don't own your own home, or your own roof, or if you're located in a subdivision that does not allow for solar roof top solar panels. This is a way that you can purchase solar energy,” Mungo explained.

In regards to price, one kilowatt of solar energy will cost $1,880. However, the company is offering $1,000 rebates.

“So, out of pocket, each customer, for one kilowatt block, would be $880. So, we feel that gives the opportunity for most any customer out there ... to purchase solar energy,” Mungo said.

Santee Cooper feels it’s an investment.

“It depends on how many kilowatts you purchase, and what your typical usage is. The energy usages in your home will determine the credits you see each month and what your payback period is,” Mungo explained.



Santee Cooper feels going green and using solar energy is better not only for residents' current quality of life, but also quality of life for future generations.

“It's just a great way to be green and see an energy credit on your bill each month and know you purchased that through solar share,” Mungo said.



Solar Share will be available starting April 1. Those who are interested can simply call and switch with a Santee Cooper representative or visit their website for more information.

