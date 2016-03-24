Loris man sentenced to 30 years in death of 3-month-old

LORIS, SC (WMBF) – A Loris man was sentenced Thursday to 30 years in prison after a Horry County jury convicted him in connection with the 2013 death of a 3-month-old child.

According to a press release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Hassan Robert Tyler was found guilty of homicide by child abuse in the death of his son.

Tyler was initially arrested in December 2013 after Loris police and agents with the State Law Enforcement Division began an investigation into the infant’s death, according to the release.

The jury trial began Monday, and jurors deliberated for an hour-and-a-half before convicting Tyler.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.