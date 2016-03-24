Police say woman is swindled out of thousands of dollars

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Police are searching for two men wanted for crimes against women.

Rex Floyd, 44, is wanted for breach of trust with fraudulent intent valued at more than $2,000 but less than $10,000. The Horry County Police report says Floyd promised to install granite counter-tops in the victim's home. He was allegedly given five checks totaling $3,700 in December 2014 and January of 2015, but the victim says the work was never done.

Jason Kahian, 37, is wanted for second-degree burglary and second-degree domestic violence. Kahian allegedly broke into the domestic violence victim's home around 9:30 p.m. on February 25, 2016 and threatened to beat her, according to the Horry County Police report. That report also states Kahian took her phone and would not give it back. It says he stayed for about an hour. The victim told police he injured her elbow and hand.

Kahian's last known address is on Denine Drive in Conway.

If you've seen either suspect or you know them, let them know they are wanted. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.