$25,000 reward offered for information into fatal Hartsville hit-and-run

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A $25,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons involved in a fatal Hartsville hit-and-run accident.

According to a press release from the Crimestoppers of the Pee Dee, a 52-year-old Hartsville man was struck and killed at 7 p.m., Monday while riding his bicycle along East Carolina Avenue near Rolling Road in Hartsville.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. Anyone with knowledge or information regarding this incident, description of the vehicle, or the identity or whereabouts of the driver is asked to contact the SCHP or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at (888) 274-6372.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $25,000. That reward is $5,000 for information leading to an arrest, and an additional $20,000.00 if the information leads to a conviction.

