Victim identified following single-engine plane crash in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person died followed a single-engine plane crash in the Pee Dee River just north of Cheraw, according to Chesterfield County Sheriff Jay Brooks.

Chesterfield County Coroner Kip Kiser said the pilot is Walker Jeter Hester, 59, from Atlanta, Ga. An autopsy is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday at Newberry Pathology in Newberry, S.C.

The pilot was the only person on the plane at the time of the crash, Brooks said. The aircraft went down Thursday morning in a deep marsh area.

Brooks said representatives with the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are coming in to investigate the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.