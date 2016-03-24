Darlington County law enforcement investigating rash of burglaries

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information into a rash of burglaries in the Lamar area.

According to Sheriff Wayne Byrd, the burglaries began at some point on Monday during the day. The suspects are reportedly taking items that include guns and televisions.

Anyone with information should contact the DCSO at (843) 398-4501 or (843) 398-4920.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.