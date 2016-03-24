Horry County detectives looking for two men for possible fraud

Horry County detectives are trying to identify two men suspected of fraud. (Source: Horry County Police Department Facebook page)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Detectives with the Horry County Police Department are trying to identify two men suspected of financial fraud.

According to information from the HCPD’s Facebook page, the men are persons of interest for using cloned credit cards at various locations throughout Horry County.

The cloned cards resulted in the theft of several hundred dollars.

Anyone recognizing these men can call the HCPD tip line anonymously at (843) 915-8477.

