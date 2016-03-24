Darlington teen uses new platform to make a difference

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A local student is using her new found platform to encourage her peers and make a difference in the community.

“I knew if I didn’t come out and win it, I was just there to have fun. I always have thought of pageants as just a way to have fun and making new friends,” said Aubrey Goodwin, who’s a freshman at Darlington County High School.

Aubrey recently won Miss Darlington High School Teen.

The competition was the first time she had ever competed in a pageant.

“I was not thinking that it was going to be me, when I won I literally could not breathe,” Aubrey said.

The win has prepared her to compete this coming June in the Miss South Carolina Teen Pageant.

Aubrey said she loves the world of pageantry because she loves dressing up, but more importantly it gives her a greater opportunity to give back to the community.

“I do community service. I go and visit nursing homes and also raise money for Relay for Life,” Aubrey said.

She said she especially loves when she gets the opportunity to reach out to younger students.

“I just want them to know that no matter what people say about you, no matter what people think of you… it doesn’t matter because you are yourself, so just be yourself no matter what,” Aubrey said.

Not only does she dazzle on stage, she also shines in the classroom.

Starting next year, Aubrey will start working on her Associate’s Degree.

“I’m in Honors College right now. I take Honors College classes,” Aubrey said.

Though college is a three years away, she said she wants to work in the health care industry.

“I want to go to school in dentistry. I want to be an orthodontist,” Aubrey said.

Aubrey said she has noticed a lot of bullying because of the way people’s teeth look and she wants to one day help give everyone a beautiful smile.

“I know how bad they have struggled with bullying or self-confidence…so if I can when I get older I would love to try and fix these problems,” Aubrey said.

