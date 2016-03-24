Road crews put finishing touches on Surfside Drive work

The project intended to beautify the road that leads most people into the town, has been ongoing through the off-season. (Source: Mandy Noell)

Surfside Drive's facelift is just about finished. The road, known as Surfside's Main Street, saw road crews for what was most likely be the last day on Thursday. (Source: Mandy Noell)

SURFSIDE DRIVE, SC (WMBF) - Road work that has been a little bit of a pain for Surfside Beach drivers during the off-season is finally wrapping up this week.

"The improvements are amazing,” said Michelle Simms, who works at Sundown Sports Pub off Surfside Drive. “Just the road itself was really bad with potholes - that's damage to cars. Just the parking, you know, 'cause we do so many festivals." Those complaints - dirt parking, potholes, an overall sloppy appearance, are now put to rest for Simms.



The project intended to beautify the road that leads most people into the town, has been ongoing through the off-season. Simms admits, it has been a little bit of a headache, but one that was worth it.

"It needed to be done,” Simms said. “It takes a little bit of time, but you know, with a little bit of patience it really is going to be for the best. There's a lot of charitable things that we do in Surfside itself, and it takes away from peoples' - the front of their houses. Now they have actually parking, instead of parking in somebody's grass."

The uncurbed side of the road and dirt parking from before is now nicely landscaped. Curbing has been added in parts, and the road has been expanded in many places which allowed the town to put in 55 parking spaces - and those will be free to the public. Palm trees have been planted for extra effect, and more will go in.

As crews finish laying the last asphalt and sodding the road Thursday, the cones currently blocking either end of Surfside Drive are expected to be removed Friday.

