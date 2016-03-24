Girlfriend of man convicted of murdering parents pleads to accessory charge

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The girlfriend of the Conway man who was convicted of murdering his parents in a Myrtle Beach hotel one year ago pleaded on an accessory charge and was sentenced to up to five years in prison.

Chelsi Griffin, who was 19 years old at the time of the murders, took an Alford plea on Wednesday to the charge of accessory after the fact to murder, meaning that she does not admit guilt, but acknowledges a jury would likely convict based on the evidence against her, according to a news release from the office of Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.

Griffin was given an sentence by Circuit Court Judge Larry Hyman, under the Youthful Offender Act, not to exceed five years.

Alexander Gray Turner, Griffin’s 23-year-old boyfriend at the time of the murders, pleaded guilty in October 2015 to two counts of murder for killing his parents, 52-year-old Carrie Daley Turner and 61-year-old Steven Gray Turner, at the Landmark Resort in Myrtle Beach on March 6, 2015. He was given a sentence of 47 years in prison.

Turner and Griffin were both arrested for the murders, along with two other suspects who were accused of helping to hide the couple. Turner's parents were found shot to death inside a hotel room at the Landmark.

“My heart goes out to the friends and family members of the Turners in their time of loss. Nothing will ever be able to make this horrible event right,” 15th Judicial Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said after Turner’s hearing in October 2015. “We want to give special thanks to the officers of the Myrtle Beach Police Department, who investigated the case, and officers with the Conway Police Department, Coastal Carolina University Police Department, and Horry County Police Department, who each assisted with Mr. Turner’s arrest. I also want to thank Lauree Richardson who represented the 15th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office in the prosecution of the case.”

Related Stories:

Man pleads guilty to murdering parents at Myrtle Beach hotel in March

Primary suspects in Myrtle Beach double homicide attend initial bond hearings

Myrtle Beach police investigate double homicide at Landmark hotel

Pair charged in double homicide, arrested on drug charges days before

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.