Driver killed in Florence Co. crash Thursday

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - One person was killed in a car crash on Hicks Road in Florence County early Thursday morning, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers from SCHP said the driver was killed on scene of the crash around 1:45 a.m. The driver lost control of the vehicle, which hit a ditch and then overturned, and the driver was thrown from the car. They were not wearing a seat belt.

WMBF News is working to identify the person killed, stay tuned for details.

