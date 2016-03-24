FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Unsettled stretch of weather begins today

The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Today will feature thickening clouds and a slight chance for a shower along the Grand Strand. Go ahead and get the rain gear ready today/ Even if you don't use it today, you'll likely use it tomorrow or at some point through the weekend.

Today's highs will be in the low to mid 70s on the coast and low 80s inland. Rain showers will be more likely later in the day with thickening clouds ongoing through the afternoon. Overnight lows drop into the mid to upper 50s. The best chance of rain for the next week comes on Friday as a cold front passes through. This will bring a temperature drop to only those in the Pee Dee where temps will drop ten degrees Friday into Saturday. Saturday features partly cloudy skies with the chance for a shower on the coast. And mostly dry conditions inland.

A low pressure with rain associated with it will ride up the coast Sunday into Monday bringing another increased chance for rain. We dry out and clear out for the middle of the week.

WMBF First Alert Meteorologist Andy Stein

