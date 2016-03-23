Easter-themed activities are aplenty this holiday weekend

A number of Easter activities are taking place this holiday weekend. (Source: Austin Bond Photography)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – With the Easter holiday coming this Sunday, a number of egg-themed activities will take place along the Grand Strand over the next few days.

Below is a list of events, times and locations for this Easter Weekend:

Friday, March 25

Easter Egg Plunge

1 p.m.

Mary Canty Recreation Center at 901 Canal St., in Myrtle Beach

Saturday, March 26

Children’s Museum of South Carolina Easter Bunny Brunch

8 to 9:30 a.m. and 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Children’s Museum of South Carolina at 2204 N. Oak St., in Myrtle Beach

Breakfast With the Easter Bunny

8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

Ripley’s Aquarium at 1110 Celebrity Circle in Myrtle Beach

Breakfast With the Easter Bunny at The Market Common

9 a.m.

Gordon Biersch in The Market Common at 4017 Deville St., in Myrtle Beach

Kaminski House Museum Annual Easter Egg Hunt

9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Kaminski House Museum lawn at 1003 Front St., in Georgetown

Rockin’ With the Easter Bunny

9 to 10:30 a.m.

Hard Rock Café at 1322 Celebrity Circle in Myrtle Beach

Members-Only Eggstravaganza

9:30 a.m.

Brookgreen Gardens at 1931 Brookgreen Drive in Murrells Inlet

McLean Park Easter Egg Hunt

10 a.m.

McLean Park at 93 Oak Drive in North Myrtle Beach

Bunny Hop Easter Celebration

12 to 4 p.m.

Barefoot Landing at 4898 U.S. 17 South in North Myrtle Beach

Surfside Beach Easter Egg Hunt-Children’s Festival

1 to 3 p.m.

Passive Park and Fuller Park in Surfside Beach

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.