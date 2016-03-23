Easter-themed activities are aplenty this holiday weekend - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – With the Easter holiday coming this Sunday, a number of egg-themed activities will take place along the Grand Strand over the next few days.

Below is a list of events, times and locations for this Easter Weekend:

Friday, March 25

Easter Egg Plunge

  • 1 p.m.
  • Mary Canty Recreation Center at 901 Canal St., in Myrtle Beach

Saturday, March 26

Children’s Museum of South Carolina Easter Bunny Brunch

  • 8 to 9:30 a.m. and 10 to 11:30 a.m.
  • Children’s Museum of South Carolina at 2204 N. Oak St., in Myrtle Beach

Breakfast With the Easter Bunny

  • 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.
  • Ripley’s Aquarium at 1110 Celebrity Circle in Myrtle Beach

Breakfast With the Easter Bunny at The Market Common

  • 9 a.m.
  • Gordon Biersch in The Market Common at 4017 Deville St., in Myrtle Beach

Kaminski House Museum Annual Easter Egg Hunt

  • 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.
  • Kaminski House Museum lawn at 1003 Front St., in Georgetown

Rockin’ With the Easter Bunny

  • 9 to 10:30 a.m.
  • Hard Rock Café at 1322 Celebrity Circle in Myrtle Beach

Members-Only Eggstravaganza

  • 9:30 a.m.
  • Brookgreen Gardens at 1931 Brookgreen Drive in Murrells Inlet

McLean Park Easter Egg Hunt

  • 10 a.m.
  • McLean Park at 93 Oak Drive in North Myrtle Beach

Bunny Hop Easter Celebration

  • 12 to 4 p.m.
  • Barefoot Landing at 4898 U.S. 17 South in North Myrtle Beach

Surfside Beach Easter Egg Hunt-Children’s Festival

  • 1 to 3 p.m.
  • Passive Park and Fuller Park in Surfside Beach

