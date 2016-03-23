CCU moves on to CIT Semifinals

Courtesy: CCU Athletics

CONWAY – During the final 2:23 of play Elijah Wilson willed Coastal Carolina to a 60-58 victory over Grand Canyon in the quarterfinal round of the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament. Wilson’s final 143 seconds featured the Chanticleers’ final eight points, a defensive rebound and a block on a potential game-changing 3-pointer.

With the victory, the Chanticleers move onto the semifinal round of the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament. The Chants will host UC Irvine on Sunday at 9:00. Irvine defeated Louisiana-Lafayette 67-66 in its quarterfinal game. The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

The win, which was the third for the Chanticleer program in a postseason tournament, improved Coastal to 21-11 on the season, while Grand Canyon’s season ends at 27-7.

Wilson led a trio of Chanticleers in double-figures with his 16 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3-pt FG, 4-6 FT). Colton Ray-St Cyr and Marcus Freeman joined Wilson with 10 apiece. Tristian Curtis made his impact on the glass with 10 rebounds, while Freeman controlled eight and Ray-St Cyr seven.

Glaze led the Grand Canyon offense with 16 points. Joining Glaze in double-figures was Gerard Martin and DeWayne Russell with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Glaze also led the Lopes with a game-high 13 rebounds.

Coastal closed the game shooting 40.0 percent from the floor (20-50) and 27.8 percent from three (5-18). GCU made 35.7 percent of its attempts (25-70) and 5-of-26 from deep (19.2%). Coastal controlled the boards 45-41 and outscored the Lopes 22-16 off the bench.