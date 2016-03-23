Driver who struck, killed 3-year-old in driveway identified

LORIS, SC (WMBF) – A 3-year-old child died Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle in Loris.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick said Joe Gause, 3, of Conway, was pronounced dead at Loris Hospital at 7:04 p.m., on Wednesday. The autopsy reportedly revealed multiple head trauma. The accident happened at 6:30 p.m. on Ocala Lane, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe, later identified as 30-year-old Kevin James, was backing out of a driveway when the vehicle struck the victim, who was standing in the roadway, according to the SCHP.

James was charged with driving under suspension, according to SCHP Corporal Sonny Collins.

The accident remains under investigation, according to the SCHP.

