Waccamaw Riverkeeper stepping up clean-up efforts for litter left behind by flooding

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - For many homeowners along the Waccamaw River, more than just water is washing ashore these days.

In most cases, it’s trash.

“It just comes straight through here. This really ends up being a trashy area,” said Frenchie Carter, a homeowner off Jackson Bluff Road. “You come out with a trash bag and you start picking it up.”

Waccamaw Riverkeeper Emma Boyer said the problem is nothing new, but she’s never seen it like this.

She said the historic flooding last October brought more trash into the marshy and wetlands areas, where it remains today.

As the river recedes, according to Boyer, it’s becoming easier to see. So, it’s important everyone helps clean up.

“One, it’s ugly. Two, it can be harmful to wildlife,” Boyer said. “As litter breaks down, the compounds that come out of it can be toxic.”

To bolster that cleanup effort, Boyer is organizing more community cleanups than ever before.

The first will be at the Conway Marina on April 23. Several more will follow until May 7.

Homeowners without an official cleanup can host their own, with the help of Boyer and her volunteers.

“You can’t be far from the river living in this area, and I think that everyone is connected in one way or another to this river. So, I think it’s important for us to take ownership,” Boyer said.

Carter said she’s looking forward to the cleanups because she lives where she does for a reason.

“This is a beautiful resource we have here,” Carter said. “People take it for granted and I just like to see it clean.”

