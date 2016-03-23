Sidney Moorer trial date set on kidnapping, obstruction of justice charges in Heather Elvis case

A trial date for Sidney Moorer on kidnapping and obstruction of justice charges has been set. (Source: WMBF News)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A jury trial date has been set for Sidney Moorer on kidnapping and obstruction of justice charges stemming from the Heather Elvis case.

According to a scheduling order filed March 22 with the Horry County Clerk of Court, jury selection is set to begin June 20, followed by the start of the trial upon qualification of the panel.

The order lists a schedule leading up to June 20. It is listed below:

April 4 – Deadline for filing all pretrial motions

April 15 – Opposing counsel responds in writing to all briefs filed in support of pretrial motions

April 18 – All pretrial motions that counsel or court want heard prior to juror questionnaires or juror summons being sent out by the Horry County Clerk of Court

May 2 – Eight hundred juror summons and questionnaires will be mailed out

June 2 – Questionnaires are due by this date

June 3 – List given to the sheriff’s offense on no responses

June 13 through June 17 – Final hearing dates for any and all pretrial matters that need to be resolved prior to trial.

June 17 – Attorneys to provide witness list to the court

June 20 – Jury panel arrives and the qualification process begins. A jury will be chosen and the trial will begin upon qualification of the panel

June 27 – Trial continues if necessary

Murder charges against Sidney and Tammy Moorer, the two people charged in connection with the December 2013 disappearance of Heather Elvis, were dismissed earlier this month.

Both still face kidnapping charges, although a trial date for Tammy Moorer has not yet been scheduled.

An obstruction of justice charge was also dropped against Tammy Moorer.

Related story:

Murder charges against Tammy and Sidney Moorer dropped; kidnapping charges could go to trial in June

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.