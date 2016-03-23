Deal Diva: Saving on Easter Baskets

Brooke Merritt, a stay-at-home mom, she says she makes baskets for her children and for others on a budget. She showed WMBF News' Deal Diva, Christel Bell, how she make baskets for under $10 each. (Source: WMBF News)

Pre-packaged Easter baskets in retail stores can range anywhere from $15 to 40 dollars depending on size, and what's in them, but a Conway mother of three, says she found a way to cut down the price of baskets by making them herself.

Merritt says parents can purchase most of the baskets and the items needed at the dollar and bargain stores.

"I found this penguin fish bowl on clearance at a discount store, the kids can use for a live pet or they can use it for a storage, but I put my goodies in there, even a few crafts to make the basket more personal," Merritt said.

Merritt says she evens tries to put a healthy twist on her baskets, by adding nutritious snacks instead of a lot of candy and chocolate. "I put these pouches in there, I think they are called Fruitocracy; they have no GMO's, they are really healthy for the kids. They taste really good too; my kids eat them up," said Merritt. "You want to make the basket that fits that child, whether it is crafts or activities, or fun things they like."

Merritt says even her teenager gets a basket. "You have to do something for them you don't want them to feel left out," said Merritt. "I put things that my daughter may need for example, note cards, a hairbrush, plus little candies.

Merritt says when you go to stores, she sees how expensive the Easter baskets are. "It can get pretty expensive and I don't think that there is anything that great in them, but it is more fun to make it personal and get stuff that you know your kids is actually going to play with," said Merritt.

To save even more money, she also recommends buying Easter stuff after the holiday, when items not sold go on clearance sale, she says that way you can save those items and use for the next year.

