Rain risk to finish the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A stray shower is possible Thursday before better rain chances arrive by Friday.



Tonight will see much milder temperatures than what we've seen recently. Overnight lows will d rop into the lower 50s across the Pee Dee and middle 50s at the beach.



Thursday will see clouds beginning to thicken up as temperatures warm up. Highs will reach 80 across the Pee Dee and the lower 70s at the beach. Most areas will stay dry, but an isolated shower or two will be possible especially near the beaches.



Better rain chances arrive on Friday with scattered showers and possible even a thunderstorm likely as a weak cold front moves through. The best risk of rain will arrive from the morning through the early afternoon. Temperatures will remain mild in the mid

and upper 70s.



The Easter weekend forecast will feature mostly cloudy skies for both Saturday and Sunday. A stray shower will be possible near the beach on Saturday. Temperatures will be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 60s. The risk of rain on Sunday will be confined

to the afternoon and evening, so most sunrise services and Easter egg hunts will stay dry. Temperatures will warm a bit into the lower 70s.





