UPDATE: Missing Darlington girl found safe

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - A 16-year-old girl who was reported missing earlier on Wednesday has been located and is safe, according to information from the Darlington Police Department.

Olivia Christine Parnell was reported missing after last being seen at Darlington High School in Darlington, according to an earlier news release from the DPD.

