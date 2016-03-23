Drug Enforcement Unit makes 4 arrests in Horry County Tuesday

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Four people were arrested by agents with the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit at various locations around Horry County on Tuesday.

Agents went first to Loris, where a search warrant was served at a residence in the 1800 block of Salem Circle, according to DEU Deputy Commander Dean Bishop. Chris Smith, 45, is charged with two counts of distribution of crack, as well as trafficking crack, and a weapons charge. Agents also arrested 73-year-old Leon Murphy, who is being charged with Trafficking crack. Horry County Police Department’s SWAT team assisted in the arrest.

Next, investigators went to Arrowhead in the Forestbrook area. There they served a search warrant at a residence in the 600 block of Riverwalk Drive. There, 40-year-old Tyrone Brown was arrested, and is being charged with three counts of distribution of heroin, third offense or subsequent. They also expect to charge him with possession with intent to distribute heroin, third offense or subsequent, but those warrants have not been signed. Brown is expected to appear at a bond hearing Wednesday afternoon.

Finally, yesterday afternoon DEU served a search warrant at the 200 block of Cedar Street in Myrtle Beach. There, 38-year-old Mary Jane Roberts was arrested. She is being charged with three counts of distribution of marijuana. A small amount of marijuana was recovered during the search. The Myrtle Beach Police Department’s SWAT team assisted in the arrest. Myrtle Beach Municipal Court says Roberts appeared in bond court Wednesday morning and was given $45,000 surety bond.

