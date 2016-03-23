Easter weekend: A forecast worth watching

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) This weekend is a big weekend for many. Lots of traveling and lots of family time. We're watching a front move through the area Friday which will bring some rain to the area. This won't be overly heavy or widespread but some showers are looking likely. Once this front moves offshore, it will stall just offshore.

The front will be drape from our coastal waters and drag down into the Gulf of Mexico. Through Saturday we stay dry but watch a low pressure develop near the Gulf coast states. The low pressure, once it gets its act together, will trek up the coast into our area.

There are a few concerns as we watch this system develop. One being the timing. The timing is looking iffy right now. We could see it move through as early as Saturday evening but we could see it move through as late as Monday afternoon. As of right now, we're thinking the heaviest of the rain will fall Sunday night into Monday morning. So you're Sunday morning services should be okay. Afterward, for the East egg hunts, that's when we may begin to see some rain move in.

Also, the amount of rain we see is going to vary. We could see anywhere from a half of an inch to as much as two inches of rain before all is set and done.

This forecast is proving to be tricky and it will constantly evolve over the next few days. This will be a good weekend to have a plan B just in case it is raining when your planning some outdoor family fun. Stick with WMBF News and your WMBF First Alert weather team for more updates on this Easter weekend forecast.

