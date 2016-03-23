FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny and breezy today. Big changes for the weekend

The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) An abundance of sunshine is once again expected through the day. We're starting off the day warmer than yesterday and will see highs slightly warmer as well. Eventually we will be topping out in the low 70s on the coast and upper 70s inland. It will also be breezy through the day.

We begin to see clouds increase as we head into Thursday. By Good Friday we watch a cold front approach the area which will drop a few showers on and off through the day. Temperatures through the entire week stay steady in the low to mid 70s.

Easter weekend looks good for Saturday, cloudy but dry. Then by Easter Sunday, we unfortunately reintroduce the chance for some rain into the area. This has the potential of dropping a significant amount of rain across the area. Totals are in the range from a half of an inch to two inches of rain. We are still fine tuning this forecast. We are also fine tuning the timing of this. . What we do know is that it's looking to be very unsettled and if you have any outdoors plans at any time this weekend, go ahead and make a plan B. Just in case.

WMBF First Alert Meteorologist Andy Stein

Copyright 2016. WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.

