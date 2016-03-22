Public safety looking for person connected to possible North Myrtle Beach larceny

North Myrtle Beach public safety seek a person in possible larceny incident. (Source: North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety Facebook page)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety needs the public’s help in identifying a person in reference to a possible larceny.

According to information on the department’s Facebook page, the incident allegedly happened at a local Wal-Mart store.

Anyone with information should call the criminal investigations division at (843) 280-5511.

