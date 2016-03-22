FMU women fall in quarterfinals to Alaska Anchorage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (WMBF) - The Francis Marion women's basketball team's impressive postseason run came to an end on Tuesday night after falling to Alaska Anchorage in the NCAA Tournament's elite eight, 79-55. It was the first national quarterfinal appearance by the Patriots since 1998.

Briana Burgins had 29 points and three rebounds in the losing effort. FMU finishes the season with a record of 24-9, and a Southeast Regional Championship.

The Patriots were the seven seed in the southeast region of the NCAA Tournament, and defeated Lander and Columbus State in the first two rounds. Then FMU beat Augusta to win the region title.

