Local business owners cover the cost to ship over 300 cases of water to Flint, Mich.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The people of Flint, Mich., are still very much in the middle of a water crisis. Now, the Grand Strand community is responding by sending off their support and love through cases and cases of drinking water.

“We’re tipping the scales at a pretty heavy load,” Frank Espinal said.

Approximately four tons of water is now on its way to, as the signs on the shipment say, the great people of Flint, Michigan.

“Each palette can hold up to 4,600 pounds and so we're pretty much at half capacity per pallet at this point,” Espinal said.

Espinal is the owner and general manager of ShipOnSite. He decided to jump into action after seeing a story that aired on WMBF News. That included working with other local business owners and Crystal Black, the woman who collected the more than 300 cases of water even before having a way to ship it.

He helped cover what would have been more than $1,000 in shipping fees for the water.

“This was a no-brainer situation. People need water to live. When you can't use the water, that affects everything you do,” Espinal explained.

Espinal added he has talked to people with family living in Flint right now. From bathing to giving pets water to drink, it has been a struggle.

He said people are waiting in long lines at different centers, all for lead-free water.

“It's not what this country is really supposed to be like,” Espinal said.

He is also more than open to continuing his efforts in any way he can to help, especially since he knows the situation could get worse before it gets better.

“The water issue is not going to go away. It's going to continue. So, you know, there has to be something done up there. What we can do here is really a small donation compared to what's really needed up there,” Espinal explained.

The cases of water should reach Flint in a couple of days.

