Conway traffic stop leads to arrest of two for heroin trafficking

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
(Source: WMBF News and Horry County Sheriff's Office)
Isaiah Walik Williams (Source: Horry County Sheriff's Office website)
Ryan James Dailey (Source: Horry County Sheriff's Office website)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A traffic stop in Conway leads to the arrest of two suspects after heroin was allegedly found.

Isaiah Williams, 25, of Aynor, and Ryan Dailey, 30, of Galivants Ferry, were both charged with trafficking heroin and simple possession of marijuana, according to a press release from the Conway Police Department.

The traffic stop happened Sunday in the area of Church Street and Cultra Road, the release stated. Police allegedly found 5.6 grams of heroin and 13.9 grams of a substance believed to be marijuana.

According to information on the Horry County Sheriff’s Office’s website, Rainey was released Monday on a $20,000 bond. Williams remains in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a $20,000 bond.

