Gov. Haley requests flags at half-staff in memory of fallen firefighter

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Gov. Nikki Haley has requested that American and state flags be flown at half-staff from sunup until sundown on Friday, March 25, in memory of Christopher Ray, the Conway firefighter who died Sunday after being struck by a fire truck.

Chris Ray was part of the Conway Fire Department responding to a house fire on Hickory Circle around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Both Conway and Horry County Fire Departments were fighting the blaze. Ray fell off the back of the truck and was hit as it backed up, South Carolina Highway Patrol says.

Lt. Brian Van Aernem with Horry County Rescue confirmed serious injuries at first and then Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard later confirmed one firefighter death.

Ray is from the Green Sea area and was pronounced dead at the scene. He’s been with the Conway Fire Department since February 1, 2010. He leaves behind his wife, Brandi, and two daughters, Cheyenne and Regan.

Related Stories:

Conway firefighter dies after being struck by fire truck

Family mourns 'big teddy bear,' Conway firefighter Chris Ray

Funeral for firefighter killed by fire truck to be held Thursday

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.