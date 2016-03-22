Spring-time temperatures return

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Warmer weather will make a comeback for the rest of the week and into the Easter weekend.



With clear skies and bright moon overhead, temperatures tonight will not be nearly as cold and frosty as last night. Temperatures across the Grand Strand will dip into the upper 40s, with lower and middle 40s across the Pee Dee.



Wednesday will see more sunny skies and a more significant warm up. By the afternoon, inland areas will climb into the upper 70s, while the beaches will reach the lower 70s.



The 70s will stay in place for the rest of the week and into the weekend with some inland areas as warm as 80° on Thursday.



The next chance for showers arrives on Friday. No heavy rain or storms are expected, but a few passing showers will be likely especially in the morning hours. We'll get a break from the shower chances on Saturday before a few more showers arrive on Easter

Sunday. Again, no widespread rain is in the forecast, but some spotty showers are likely at times, especially in the afternoon.





