Death penalty will be sought for second suspect in deadly Sunhouse robberies

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson will be seeking the death penalty for a second suspect charged in connection with the shooting deaths of two Sunhouse convenience store clerks in 2015.

Notice was served Tuesday to both suspect McKinley Lee Daniels, 34, and his attorneys that the death penalty will be sought during the defendant’s upcoming trial, according to a press release.

Daniels is charged with two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of Bala Paruchuri and Trisha Stull, the release stated.

Paruchuri was killed on Jan. 2, 2015, while Stull was fatally shot a few weeks later, on Jan. 25, during separate Sunhouse robberies.

The two other men charged along with Daniels are Jerome Jenkins, 21, of Loris, and James Daniels Jr., 28, of Nichols, the release stated.

Richardson filed a notice to seek the death penalty to Jenkins last week, also on two counts of murder.

A notice seeking death for Daniels has not been served, according to the release. All three suspects remain in jail.

