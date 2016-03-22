Troopers seek driver in deadly hit-and-run of bicyclist in Hartsville

Map showing the location of the hit and run. (Source: SCHP)

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for information on a hit and run collision on Monday night that killed a bicyclist in Hartsville.

The accident occurred at about 7 p.m. on East Carolina Avenue near Rolling Road in Hartsville, according to a flier from the SCHP. A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Corporal Sonny Collins said the bicyclist was very seriously injured, and died from his injuries at a nearby hospital on Wednesday.

Anyone with information on the collision or vehicle of interest is asked to call SCHP at 803-896-9621 or 1-800-768-1501, or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

