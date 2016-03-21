Horry County school board appoints three new principals

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Board of Education appointed three principals to new posts at Monday’s meeting.

Teal Britton, spokesperson for Horry County Schools, said James LaPier will lead North Myrtle Beach Middle School, Beverly Holt-Pilkey will be the new principal at Forestbrook Middle School and Barbara McGinnis will take over at Ocean Bay Middle School.

These appointments become effective on July 1, 2016, Britton said.

The appointments are the result of shuffling within the school district, according to Britton. LaPier is coming from Lakewood Elementary School.

Holt-Pilkey was a director of elementary education, while McGinnis has been serving as an assistant principal at North Myrtle Beach Middle School.

A vacancy will be posted to fill LaPier’s slot at Lakewood Elementary, Britton said.

These new appointments come as April Scott from Forestbrook Middle prepares to move to the district office, and North Myrtle Beach Middle Principal Mark Porter goes to work in human resources, according to Brittain.

Connie Huddle, Ocean Bay Middle’s current principal, will be retiring.

