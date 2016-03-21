Myrtle Waves Water Park hosting job fair

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Waves Water Park is gearing up for the opening of the 2016 season by hosting a job fair on Tuesday, from 4 to 7:00 p.m., according to a press release.

The park will be hiring over 250 seasonal employees including: inside sales representatives; revenue hosts for admissions; retail, food and beverage workers; cabana runners; birthday party hosts; lifeguards; slide operators; water quality technicians; maintenance technician; park services; mascots; and mascot handlers.

All applicants will need to be at least 16 years of age and fill out an online application before attending the job fair.

Applicants will then have the opportunity to meet the team of supervisors and interview for specific seasonal openings at the job fair.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.