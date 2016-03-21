Three people injured in two-vehicle crash near Coastal Grand Mall

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Three people suffered non life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle accident on the U.S. 17 Bypass in front of Coastal Grand Mall Monday evening, according to officials with Myrtle Beach Fire.

Battalion Chief Ian Maxwell said the crash was the result of a suspicious vehicle traveling on the wrong side of U.S. 17 with no headlights on.

A WMBF News reporter said the accident occurred on the northbound side of U.S. 17, and appears to have happened after a vehicle heading south on U.S. 17 crossed the median and struck another car head-on.

All three victims were taken to Grand Strand Medical Center for treatment, according to Maxwell.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.