Georgetown County firefighters battle lumber mill blaze

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Georgetown County firefighters battled a lumber mill blaze off Indian Hut Road Monday evening that started after some sawdust caught fire.

Assistant Chief Tony Hucks, with Georgetown County Fire, said the fire began in the mill’s sawdust silo. The call came in around 5 p.m., Monday.

Hucks added the fire was contained to the silo and crews were clear by 7:30 p.m. He said people were at the mill at the time of the blaze, but no injuries were reported.

As to whether or not the fire would impact mill operations, Hucks said he was unsure about any possible downtime.

