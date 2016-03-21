Woman dies, three others critically injured after robbery suspect crashes vehicle during deputy chase in Darlington Co.

A robbery suspect was involved in a crash following a chase with Darlington County law enforcement. (Source: Darlington County Sheriff's Office)

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 28-year-old woman died after the van she was a passenger in crashed during a vehicle chase in Darlington County on Monday afternoon, according to officials.

The driver, a female robbery suspect, was being chased by Darlington County Sheriff's deputies when she crashed.

Jennifer Lee Sims died when the vehicle ran off the road and overturned, Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee confirmed Tuesday afternoon. Darlington County Sheriff Wayne Byrd said Tuesday night the driver and two other passengers remained in critical condition.

The chase began when deputies spotted another woman driving the white minivan, Byrd said. There was a warrant out for the woman for her alleged role in a Sunday evening robbery.

Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, which led to a short chase in the area of Ousleydale Road, according to Byrd. The driver lost control of the van, which ran off the side of the road and flipped several times.

The chase was the result of a strong-armed robbery that allegedly took place Sunday night in the Hidden Heights area in Darlington County. The female suspect reportedly knew the victim, according to Byrd.

Others were involved in the robbery, Byrd added, but the victim reportedly only knew the woman.

The other suspects involved in the robbery have not been identified at this time, according to Byrd. He said they could have been the passengers in the van that crashed following Monday’s chase.

