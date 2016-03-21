Georgetown County Sheriff's Office providing second location for medication disposal

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is giving residents a second location for safely disposing of unwanted medications.

Those wanting to dispose of pills or patches can bring them to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office’s Litchfield substation located at 14363 Ocean Highway in Pawleys Island, according to a press release.

Items which will not be accepted are liquids, needles, thermometers and inhalers, the release stated. Collection times are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The GCSO wants to remind residents that medicines which languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse.

For more information, call (843) 431-6091.

