Conway Police: Man shot near Whittemore Park Middle School, 2 suspects flee

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A man was shot near Maple Avenue and Dillon Street in Conway Monday at about 4:30 p.m., Conway police confirmed. Two suspects fled the area on foot.

Upon arrival at the area near Whittemore Park Middle School, police found a man had been shot, according to Lt. Selena Small. The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects fled the area on foot towards Grainger Road. They are described by police as two black males with slim builds, between 5-feet-10-inches and 6-feet tall, wearing camouflage jackets.

