Areas of frost likely tonight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Chilly temperatures and areas of frost are likely tonight, followed by a warming trend the rest of the week.



With clear skies and calm winds tonight, temperatures will d rop off very quickly. Temperatures across the Grand Strand will d rop into the upper 30s. Further inland, temperatures will reach the lower and middle 30s by daybreak Tuesday. These temperatures

will support areas of frost across much of the inland areas. Some plants that will need protection from the frost include azaleas, blooming fruit trees and any summer annuals that may have already been planted.



Milder weather will start to return on Tuesday as temperatures reach the middle and upper 60s under mostly sunny skies.



The warming trend kicks into high gear for the rest of the week. Temperatures will reach the middle and upper 70s by Wednesday and remain there through the rest of the week. Clouds will start to thicken by Thursday with the risk of a few showers arriving

by Friday.





