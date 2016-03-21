Scotland County weekend fire claims lives of two people

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A Scotland County fire claimed the lives of two people over the weekend.

According to Capt. David Laviner with the North Scotland Fire Department, firefighters were called to a fire at 4:45 a.m., on Saturday at 19259 Blakely Road, which is halfway between Wagram and Laurinburg.

When units arrived, they found a single-wide mobile home fully engulfed in flames, Laviner said. The blaze was extinguished in 20 minutes.

While containing the fire, firefighters found the two deceased individuals. Their names have not yet been released.

The cause of the fire was referred to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation for review, according to Laviner.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.