Conway man accused of sexual assault of a child

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway man remained in jail Monday following his arrest earlier this month for allegedly sexually assaulting a child.

Leslie Leroy Davis, 46, was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11, according to information from the Horry County Sheriff’s Office’s website.

The alleged incident occurred on March 11, according to the arrest report. Davis was taken into custody on March 14.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.