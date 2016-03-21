UPDATE: No serious injuries in accident involving Georgetown County Sheriff's deputy

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Georgetown County Sheriff’s deputy was not seriously injured after being involved in a motor vehicle accident Monday afternoon, according to Lance Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The accident happened on Ocean Highway after a pickup truck driving behind a Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office van struck the vehicle when the van slowed down because of traffic, Collins said.

The deputy was taken to the hospital for examination, according to Collins. No one else was in the van at the time of the accident.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured, Collins said.

