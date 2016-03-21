Conway Fire Chief, Mayor speak about death of firefighter Chris Ray

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Conway Fire Department hosted a news conference at 2 p.m. Monday to provide a brief update on the death of firefighter Christopher Ray, who was struck and killed by a fire truck after falling off the back of it while responding to a fire in Conway Sunday afternoon.

FULL STORY: Conway firefighter dies after being struck by fire truck

Conway Fire Chief Le Hendrick opened the news conference by saying: "We are deeply saddened by the loss of one our own last night, firefighter Christopher Ray. Firefighters death is the result of a tragic accident while on scene of a house fire on Hickory Circle in Conway. He was a six-year veteran of the City of Conway Fire Department, he was also a volunteer firefighter with Horry County Fire Rescue with seven years of experience."

Chief Hendrick said that there is little new information, as the accident is still under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol's MAIT team, and the fire itself is under investigation by several agencies.

"Firefighter Ray was a firefighter, husband, son and friend," Chief Hendrick said.

Mayor Barbara Jo Blain-Bellamy then spoke, saying: "This is a very sad day in the City of Conway, but because we are a family, we will get through this together. I stand to give you the enormous gratefulness that we have as a city to the wonderful outpouring of good wishes, condolences, and direct assistance that has come from fire departments close by and far away. We couldn't get through this without you.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.