CCMF 'pre-party' to raise money for Myrtle Beach school bands

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Carolina Country Music Fest is hosting a “country music pre-party” Monday night at The Boathouse in Myrtle Beach to raise money for the Myrtle Beach Middle and High School band programs.

The event will feature a live performance by John Rich of Big and Rich, and friends. The party kicks off at 7:30 p.m., and the proceeds will go towards funding for new musical instruments for the bands.

Get tickets here: http://goo.gl/XGPb2T

