Nearby daycare evacuated after pizzeria catches fire on Burcale Road

Image of the firefighters at the scene of the fire. (Source: Lt. Brian VanAerenem)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A pizzeria caught fire Monday morning, causing a nearby daycare to evacuate before the fire was brought under control, officials confirmed.

The fire spread from Serafino’s Pizzeria at Burcale Road and Claypond Road, a 60-by-80-foot commercial structure, to another unit in the building before it was brought under control at about 10:30 a.m. Monday, said Lt. Brian VanAernem with Horry County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the rear of the building when they arrived, according to HCFR Capt. Joe Stevens.

They entered and put out the fire at the rear of the building within a short period of time. Myrtle Beach Fire brought in one ladder truck to assist.

There were no injuries reported and the investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing now, Stevens said.

Balancing Buddies, a nearby child care center, evacuated and called parents to come pick up their children, said Kristen Brown, who dealt with this situation on her first day as owner and director of the school.

She said the emergency evacuation went smoothly.

“A couple of the teachers were like, 'There’s smoke behind the building,'" Brown said. "And we looked out and we said, 'Get all of the kids out, pull the alarm.' And they went out in a fashionably manner, so it was awesome,” Brown said.

Brown added smoke from the fire got inside of the Balancing Buddies building, so staff members planned to work to clean out the smell to allow the students to return Tuesday morning.

