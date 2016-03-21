The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF)- The Pee Dee and inland Horry County is under a frost advisory Tuesday morning from 4am to 9am. Temperatures will range from 33 to 36 degrees inland.

The areas most prone to frost will be our Border Belt and North Carolina counties and areas west of I95. Once the temperature gets down to 34 we could start to see a light frost on elevated surfaces. Hanging baskets and planter boxes are more at risk of frost.

This isn't expected to be a heavy frost or killing freeze, but it could hurt new tender plants that aren't well established or plants that are not very hardy to cold weather like tomatoes. Garden center pros from Lowes say it's best to try to cover plants with a light colored fabric using stakes so that the material doesn't actually touch the plants or flowers.

Temperatures start to climb Tuesday afternoon, and for the rest of the week overnight lows will be safely in the 40s and 50s.