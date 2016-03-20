Horry County Habitat for Humanity is working on a new project

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County’s Habitat for Humanity is still doing big things for local residents by providing them with affordable houses.

As for the latest build, one woman hopes her opportunity shines a light on other families.

Constructing a home from the ground up takes a lot of volunteers, but they’re not the only who got Shaniqua Evans’ house off the ground, she played a huge role in building the place she will soon call home.

“It’s actually a learning experience, before you’re actually able to move into your home, you get a foundation on what you need to do to improve your home and make it better for here and later,” said Shaniqua Evans, Horry County resident.

Shaniqua Evans’ house will be the third Habitat for Humanity added to the 11-acre plot of land in Conway. Eventually the subdivision will hold 23 homes, homes that will give Evans and her future neighbors the opportunity they’ve been waiting for.

“I literally wanted to give up after my third try I was like this is not for me, it’s not working, and my mom actually encourages me to keep going,” said Evans.

And by applying one more time, Evans got her shot at the program two years ago.

But Evans’ chance isn’t just about helping her, as she waits for her home, she’s giving back to others in similar situations, a trade off Habitat for Humanity refers to as swear equity hours.

“It doesn’t matter your race, your size, your color, your ethnicity, habitat is down for everyone who is down for themselves. It’s not a hand-out, it’s a hand-up,” explained Evans.

Also helping with the process, college students spending their spring break at the beach away from the shore.

“This is something I’m very passionate about, community service, and this is just a great option to come here and help the people of South Carolina”, said Mahanay.

Although students signed up to give their own money and spend their spring break helping the Horry County community, they would advise others to not pass up the opportunity.

“It’s for anybody, you don’t have to be an expert in the construction field, you can be a newcomer or a beginner, they will put anyone to work and they’re going to teach you when you get out here and give you feel of what you’re going to do when you get out here,” explained Mahanay.

Habitat for Humanity builds around five houses a year. You not only have to meet certain criteria, but you also have to be a resident of Horry County for at least a year.

If you’re interested in applying or simply have items to donate, organizers encourage you to go to this website at www.habitatmb.org.