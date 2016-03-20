Conway firefighter dies after being struck by fire truck

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A firefighter is dead after falling off of the back of a fire truck during a house fire in Conway.

Chris Ray was part of the Conway Fire Department responding to a house fire on Hickory Circle around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Both Conway and Horry County Fire Departments were fighting the blaze. Ray fell off the back of the truck and was hit as it backed up, South Carolina Highway Patrol says.

Lt. Brian Van Aernem with Horry County Rescue confirmed serious injuries at first and then Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard later confirmed one firefighter death.

Ray is from the Green Sea area and was pronounced dead at the scene. He’s been with the Conway Fire Department since February 1, 2010. He leaves behind his wife, Brandi, and two daughters, Cheyenne and Regan.

The community has responded with an outpouring of support for the fire department and Ray’s family.

Several people reached out on Facebook to send messages and condolences for the firefighter that passed away in the line of duty.

"These folks put their lives on the line with every call. They run towards the danger while everyone else is running away from it," said one message.

"R.I.P.,prayers out to the surviving family and friend," said another.

"Prayers for the family and city of Conway," another Facebook commentator stated.

"Rest easy brother, we'll take it from here. RIP," said another.

Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick said that the autopsy revealed Ray died from "multiple traumatic injuries from being struck by fire engine." The South Carolina Highway Patrol’s MAIT is investigating the accident.

WMBF News sends our deepest condolences to everyone affected by this tragic news.

